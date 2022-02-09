Chasing Perfection: Azzi Fudd arrives

Azzi Fudd has arrived, folks.

On Sunday, the freshman broke out for a 25-point day in UConn’s win over Tennessee to help fill the void left by Caroline Ducharme, who sat out as a precaution.

On this week’s episode, we talk about Fudd’s emergence, discuss what else impressed us from the Huskies’ victory and look forward towards the next few games. We also debate whether or not UConn should keep the throwback uniforms on a permanent basis along with plenty more.

Note: On the episode, we discuss the new podcast feed for Chasing Perfection. However, we will not have that up until later this week due to some technical difficulties and other problems.

Last episode | Episode archive