UConn women’s basketball’s home game against Marquette rescheduled for Feb. 23

UConn women’s basketball’s home game against the Marquette Eagles has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. EST. SNY will carry the game live from the XL Center. The two teams were originally set to play on Dec. 29 before COVID problems interfered.

Any fans who held tickets to the contest in December can use them for the rescheduled game. From UConn:

Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for the game on Feb. 23 by using their original tickets. Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to the game against Marquette, can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game.

The Huskies are set to travel to Marquette this upcoming Sunday, Feb. 13. Their next game is at home against Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 9.