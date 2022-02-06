Caroline Ducharme out against Tennessee

UConn women’s basketball freshman guard Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Vols. The team announced the news 45 minutes before tip-off and did not give a reason for her absence.

On Saturday, Ducharme also participated in the portion of practice open to the media. Geno Auriemma also said everyone but Paige Bueckers would be available to play against Tennessee.

“Everybody who’s available to play is available to play. We don’t have anybody for the first time — other than Paige — in a long time that’s not available,” he said.

Over the last 10 games, Ducharme has averaged a team-best 18.0 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds per game. Now, just three players — Aaliyah Edwards, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook — have not missed a game this season.