Chasing Perfection: The good, the bad and the ugly of UConn’s past week

UConn women’s basketball’s two most recent performances have been quite a mixed bag. The Huskies played poorly in a 69-61 win at Providence on Sunday then traveled to Creighton, where they looked horrible for the first 17 minutes and great for the final 23 to earn a 76-56 win over the Bluejays.

On this week’s episode, we break down the inconsistency, look at who impressed and discuss whether or not the good outweighs the bad from the two contests.

After that, we preview UConn’s big matchup with Tennessee and debate how NCAA Tournament seeding will be impacted by the result.

