UConn women’s basketball’s game against Butler canceled

UConn women’s basketball’s matchup against Butler on Friday, Feb. 4 has been canceled.

The Bulldogs were unable to get out of Indianapolis due to weather and plane issues. 97.9 ESPN’s Bob Joyce was first to report the news.

UConn is offering a handful of options for fans who had tickets to Friday’s game:

Fans who purchased tickets through UConn Athletics for the Butler game may exchange their ticket for an upper-level seat to UConn’s game this Sunday vs. No. 7 Tennessee at noon in the XL Center. To exchange tickets for the Tennessee game, bring original Butler tickets to the XL Center box office on game day, beginning at 10 a.m. Butler tickets will be exchanged for upper-level tickets regardless of original ticket value, while supplies last. Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to the Butler game can utilize their same game tickets for any rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, purchasers will be able to select from available tickets to another home game. Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for any rescheduled contest. If the Butler game is not rescheduled, UConn Athletics will credit the account of a season-ticket holder at the conclusion of the season.

Though the Huskies lose their fourth game to cancelation, they likely wouldn’t have gotten much out of playing a 1-17 Butler team. Now, they get a break during a busy stretch of their schedule in which they’ve played five games in the last 14 days and have four games scheduled for the next nine days.

UConn’s next game is against No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 6. Tip-off is set for noon on Fox from the XL Center in Hartford.