Preview: UConn baseball vs. North Florida | 6:05 p.m.

UConn baseball kicked of its season with a good weekend in Tampa, winning two of three against USF, Louisville and Charlotte. Just like that, the college baseball season seems back like it never left.

The Huskies are getting right back to work this weekend with a road trip to Jacksonville, taking on the Ospreys of North Florida, who struggled on their first weekend of the year, winning just one of four against Presbyterian. The Huskies continue to need a strong showing in non-conference play in order to make the NCAA Tournament should they fall in the Big East postseason, so a series win here is crucial.

When: Friday, February 26, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 27, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 28, 1:05 p.m.

Where: Dusty Rhodes Field at Harmon Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: Team1Sports.com

Radio: MIXLR

Projected Starters

RHP Austin Peterson vs. LHP Tony ROca

RHP Pat Gallagher vs. RHP Dominick Madonna

RHP Enzo Stefanoni vs. RHP Max McKinley

What to watch for