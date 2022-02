Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 69-38 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on February 23, 2022.

It’s the second straight regular season Big East title for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view story