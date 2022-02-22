UConn men’s hockey ranked No. 19 in USCHO Poll

UConn men’s hockey moved up to its highest ranking in program history, taking the No. 19 spot in this week’s USCHO Poll. The Huskies are tied with Providence with 113 points in the top 20.

Previously, UConn had only been ranked twice: Last season, when it debuted at No. 20 in early February. However, the Huskies lost their next four games and quickly dropped out of the poll. It took them over a year to get back and they made their second appearance at No. 20 last week following a 6-4 win over Boston College — their fourth consecutive win.

This past weekend, UConn split with No. 10 UMass thanks to a gutsy 4-2 win on the road Saturday night. The Huskies have the potential to climb even higher as they’re set to play a home-and-home series with No. 15 Northeastern this Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Tverberg named Hockey East Player of the Week

Thanks to a four-point night in Saturday’s win, sophomore forward Ryan Tverberg was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week alongside Merrimack’s Alex Jefferies. Tverberg had a hand in each of the Huskies’ scores with a goal and three assists — which marked a career-high in both assists and points for the Ontario native.

Tverberg leads UConn with 13 goals on the year — which is especially impressive considering he went 12 games without a score earlier in the season — and is second behind Jachym Kondelik with 15 assists and 29 points.

Meanwhile, sophomore defenseman John Spetz and graduate goaltender Darion Hanson both made the Hockey East Weekly Top Performers list. Spetz scored the Huskies’ opening goal on Saturday and also added an assist while Hanson was spectacular in both games as he stopped 68 of the 72 shots he faced on the weekend.