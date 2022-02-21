UConn men’s basketball moves up to No. 21 in AP Poll

UConn men’s hoops moved up to No. 21 in this week’s AP Poll after beating Seton Hall and Xavier at Gampel Pavilion. Those wins helped the Huskies get back on track after they lost three of four and were on the cusp of dropping from the poll.

Sophomore big man Adama Sanogo averaged 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds during this stretch. He committed only one foul in each game and earned a Big East weekly honor roll nod as well.

Villanova moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 8. They have won five straight and eight out of their last nine. Providence fell three spots to No. 11, after a loss to Nova and a nail-biting win at Butler, one of the worst teams in the conference. No other Big East teams earned a spot in the AP Poll for a second straight week, as Xavier and Marquette recently fell out of the rankings.

UConn now has four games remaining on the schedule, beginning with a huge game against Villanova at the XL Center Tuesday night. The Friars, who are still three games up on the Huskies, have to play Villanova again and also have Xavier and Creighton left to play. UConn’s schedule is much easier the rest of the way, with Georgetown, Creighton, and Depaul after the Villanova game.