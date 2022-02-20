Jachym Kondelik becomes UConn men’s hockey’s Division I career assists leader

Senior forward Jachym Kondelik reached a pair of milestones in UConn men’s hockey’s 4-2 win over UMass on Saturday night.

With his assist on John Spetz’s first period goal, he became the school’s all-time Division I (1998-present) leader in career assists with 72, passing Sean Ambrosie (2009-13). Then, Kondelik assisted Marc Gatcomb in the third period to reach the 100 points in his career, one of just eight Division I players ever to hit that mark in program history.

UConn coverts on the 5-on-3 as Spetz gets his 3rd on the season.



With that from Jachym Kondelik, he becomes the UConn Division I record holder for career assists (72)#IceBus leads 1-0 pic.twitter.com/OhJn8pqWEL — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) February 20, 2022

Marc Gatcomb puts the finishing touches on a BIG #IceBus win tonight!



Ryan Tverberg with the assist...AGAIN!



UConn 4 -- UMass 2 pic.twitter.com/q1l4kjd3U6 — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) February 20, 2022

Kondelik was only mildly aware that he had a chance to make history on Saturday night.

“I saw a post about it from UConn yesterday,” he said. “Going into today’s game, it was more important to win but it’s a nice milestone.”

This season, Kondelik leads the team with 29 points and 18 assists, while his 11 goals are a career high. However, he’s been one of the Huskies’ top point producers his entire career — which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As a freshman, he had 26 points (four goals, 26 assists) followed by 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in his second year and then 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) last season as a junior.

“It’s just his consistency,” UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh said postgame. “When you get to college, if you’re a 100 point scorer, that’s a heck of a career. But he’s had 20 points every year, at least starting as a freshman. So it just shows you that he’s just been a solid consistent player here for a long time and I’m really happy for him.”

The Huskies have four more games left in the regular season as well as the postseason for Kondelik to build on both marks. He also needs 13 more points to become the school’s Division I points leader, which could be in reach if UConn goes on a run in the Hockey East Playoffs and makes the NCAA Tournament.