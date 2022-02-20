UConn women’s basketball overwhelms Georgetown, 90-49

UConn women’s basketball dominated the overmatched Georgetown Hoyas on its way to a 90-49 victory at the XL Center.

For the second straight game, the Huskies had everyone except Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin available and all 10 players saw action in the win.

The Huskies set a season-high with 21 steals as a team, while Nika Mühl had a career-best six steals as part of an 11-point, four-assist and four-rebound day. Aside from Mühl, Christyn Williams (19 points) and Azzi Fudd (12 points) were the only UConn players to reach double-figures, but every other available player scored.

After being limited to 13 minutes in her first game back from a head injury on Friday, Caroline Ducharme played 22 minutes and had eight points. Meanwhile, Olivia Nelson-Ododa played 23 minutes after being held to 15 in her return from a groin injury at Xavier and finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Mühl hit a 3-pointer from the corner on the first possession but other than that, the Huskies struggled in the early going. Georgetown grabbed three offensive rebounds on its first trip of the floor while UConn turned it over three times in the opening three minutes.

However, the Hoyas only managed to take a 4-3 lead before Fudd settled the Huskies in with a jumper from the elbow. That sparked a 12-0 run from UConn to go up 11 and from there, Georgetown didn’t put up much of a fight.

The Huskies got contributions from across the board in the opening quarter. Mühl had an offensive rebound and followed that up by forcing a pair of turnovers on the next two defensive possessions. When she got a foul and went to the bench, Evina Westbrook came in and immediately got a steal, which led to an old-fashioned 3-point play the other way.

Nika Mühl is all hustle today



pic.twitter.com/LA1xOCpixf — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Fudd hit her first triple of the day to put UConn up by 11, and after Georgetown answered, Ducharme scored on a tough turn-around attempt to make it a 20-9 game after one quarter.

The Huskies started to pull away for good in the second. Juhász re-entered the game and on the next three offensive possessions, she hit a long 2-point jumper, made a nice feed to a cutting Fudd and then scored in transition. That sequence was part of a 17-0 run for UConn that pushed the difference to 26 points. At the half, the Huskies led 45-19.

The onslaught continued in the second half. UConn used runs of 8-0 and 6-0 and made seven consecutive shots at one point to push its lead past 30 points.

OH MY CHRISTYN pic.twitter.com/Hf73pR2i8b — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 20, 2022

After an uneventful fourth quarter, UConn walked away with the 31-point victory and improved to 19-5 overall and 13-1 in Big East play.

The Huskies’ homestand will continue on Wednesday when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles at the XL Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on SNY.