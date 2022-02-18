UConn women’s basketball demolishes Xavier, 89-35

UConn women’s basketball made quick work of the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati Friday night, winning 89-35. The Huskies improve to 18-5 (12-1 Big East) with four games — all at home — left in the season.

Five Huskies scored in double digits in a game where UConn led from the start. They scored the game’s first five points as Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme got things going early.

Aaliyah Edwards scored five of her 10 points at the end of the first quarter as the Huskies opened up an 18-9 lead after 10 minutes. Edwards led the team with seven boards on the night, while Christyn Williams led the team with 13 points.

In the second quarter, Evina Westbrook scored a few breakaway buckets on her way to seven points on the night to go along with her five rebounds. Westbrook and Williams tied for the team lead in assists with five each.

UConn continued to pull away, ending the first half on a 19-0 run to take a 44-19 lead into the halftime break.

That run would end up being a 37-0 streak into the third quarter as Geno Auriemma got to go deep into his bench late in the game. Piath Gabriel checked in in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points. Fudd and Ducharme finished with an efficient 11 points each as well.

Ducharme was playing for the first time since Feb. 2 at Creighton; her return was a welcome sight for UConn fans as was the return of Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who hadn’t played since Feb. 6 against Tennessee.

Up next, the Huskies are hosting Georgetown on Sunday at the XL Center. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and be televised on CBS Sports Network.