Preview: UConn baseball opens season with USF Baseball Invitational | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

UConn’s 2022 season starts against an old friend (or foe, depending on who you ask). UConn and USF shared a conference for seven years as members of the American Athletic Conference, a quality baseball conference, before the Huskies bolted to the new version of the Big East. And as conferences change, some priorities change — UConn expects to win the conference this year, same as last year — but some remain the same.

“Our expectations are the same as every year,” head coach Jim Penders said. “The expectation is to get to [NCAA] tournament and to win the national championship, that’s where we have been for a while now. We’re in a position now where we’re not afraid to talk about Omaha, and it should be welcomed.”

The road to reach this lofty goal starts this weekend in Tampa, Florida. UConn will take part in the USF Baseball Invitational with the hosts, Charlotte and Louisville. We won’t learn everything we need to know about this UConn team this weekend, but it’ll be nice to see the team back in action.

When: Friday, February 18, 6 p.m. vs. USF

Saturday, February 19, noon vs. Charlotte

Sunday, February 20 9 a.m. vs. Louisville

Where: Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Radio: UConn Sports Network, 91.7 FM

Predicted Starters:

RHP Austin Peterson (UConn) vs, RHP Jack Jasiak (USF)

RHP Pat Gallagher (UConn) vs. TBD

RHP Enzo Stefanoni vs. TBD

What to watch for