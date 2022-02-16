Chasing Perfection: UConn’s roller coaster season continues

In a season where the idea of “normal” went out the window months ago, UConn women’s basketball’s past week might’ve just taken the cake for the team’s most bizarre stretch.

On Wednesday, the Huskies unexpectedly lost Olivia Nelson-Ododa just before tip-off and dropped their first conference game in nine years to Villanova. Then, they earned two tough but comfortable wins over DePaul and Marquette with Nelson-Ododa (and Caroline Ducharme) still out.

On this week’s episode, we try to make sense of the three games, look at the recent emergence of Azzi Fudd and Dorka Juhász, and also discuss the field for PK85 next fall.

