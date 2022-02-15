UConn men’s and women’s basketball to play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

UConn men’s and women’s basketball are both set to compete in the 2022 Phil Knight Tournament — also known as PK85 — over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Oregon.

Dan Hurley’s squad will play Nov. 24, 25 and 27 in a field that features Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier while Geno Auriemma and his team will play Nov. 25 and 27 against the likes of Duke, Iowa and Oregon State. The games will be played in a bracket-style format at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, the Moda Center (where the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers call home) and the adjacent Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Ticket information along with the schedule and brackets will be announced at a later date.

Both UConn teams also competed in the inaugural PK80 tournament back in 2017. The men’s team beat Oregon 71-63 in the opening round, fell to Michigan State 77-57 and then were blown out by Arkansas, 102-67. The women’s team beat Michigan State, 96-62.

While the men’s side of the tournament is stacked with quality teams, the women’s side could feature the most-hyped game if the Huskies takes on the Hawkeyes. That would match up UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for the second time — they first met in the 2021 Sweet Sixteen, which the Huskies won 92-72.