UConn men’s basketball remains at No. 24 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball remained at No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll after wins over No. 18 Marquette and St. John’s and a road loss to No. 25 Xavier. The 2-1 performance last week was good enough to keep the Huskies inside the top 25 while both of their ranked opponents, the Golden Eagles and Musketeers, dropped out.

The Huskies join No. 10 Villanova and No. 8 Providence as the three Big East teams remaining in the top 25. Marquette and Xavier fell just short, as the top two outside of the poll with 77 and 51 points respectively. UConn also remains in the top 20 according to KenPom, at No. 19.

While the Huskies faltered down the stretch against Xavier and looked rattled at times against St. John’s, the resilient win at Madison Square Garden has UConn trending in the right direction ahead of a three-game homestand where each of the opponents has already beaten the Huskies this season. Seton Hall will travel to Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday while Xavier visits on Saturday and Villanova at the XL Center next Tuesday.

UConn is currently third in the conference at 8-5, but four other schools — Creighton, Marquette, Xavier, and Seton Hall — are within two games of the Huskies, who have six games left in the regular season.