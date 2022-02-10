Andre Drummond, Jeremy Lamb Moved at NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline has become a holiday of sorts, especially for those who live on Twitter. For Husky fans, there are two alumni changing teams. Let’s check out the two Husky-themed Woj Bombs:

Andre Drummond is heading to Brooklyn, part of the seismic blockbuster long thought to happen.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Drummond is averaging career-lows of 6.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in just 19 minutes per game for the Sixers. After serving as a backup to superstar Joel Embiid, Drummond now slides into a similar role behind rim-running Brooklyn center Nic Claxton. However, given Drmmond’s experience, don’t be surprised if you see the minutes distribution between the two even out.

The Nets are reeling, losers of their last nine games and in danger of drawing the play-in game. But they also have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, provided the latter, y’know, gets the vaccine. After Drummond and the Lakers flamed out of the playoffs last year, the former UConn big has a chance for another deep playoff run this year. Drummond is on a one-year deal, so perhaps he should find a roommate to rent an apartment with in Brooklyn.

Earlier in the week, Jeremy Lamb was shipped off to Sacramento as part of the shocking Pacers-Kings trade.

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Lamb was averaging roughly seven points and two rebounds per game for the Pacers in just under 16 minutes per game. In his Kings debut, he chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Kings have been in NBA purgatory for years now, constantly brimming with potential-laden lottery picks but never doing anything with it to impact the standings. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so here’s hoping Lamb can use the latter half of the year to showcase his talents for another team.

Perhaps the biggest move for UConn fans was a non-move. Kemba Walker is staying with the floundering New York Knickerbockers. Cardiac appears safe from a buyout, but after averaging season lows in February and being a part of some very public trade rumors, things aren’t looking good for the Husky legend after his transcendent December.