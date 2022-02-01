UConn in the WNBA: Breanna Stewart re-signs with Seattle Storm

WNBA free agency is underway. Teams could start speaking to players on Jan. 15 and contracts can officially be signed on Feb. 1. As always, there’s expected to be plenty of former UConn women’s basketball players in the news. We’ll keep track of all the rumored and official moves over the coming weeks right here.

Breanna Stewart re-signs with Seattle

Stewart will return to the Seattle Storm on a one-year supermax deal worth $228,094, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. While Stewart has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being taken No. 1 overall in 2016 draft, she reportedly met with the New York Liberty owners, front office and head coach in late January, per Haynes.

But with Sue Bird returning for one final season in 2022 — presumably with Seattle, though nothing is official yet — and Jewell Loyd signing a two-year deal with the Storm, according to Rachel Galligan, Stewart’s best bet for a third WNBA title this year is in Seattle.

She did not play in the Storm’s playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury last year after getting injured late in the regular season and underwent minor surgery on her left Achilles in October. She tore her right Achilles while playing overseas in 2019 and missed the ensuing WNBA season.

Stefanie Dolson joins New York Liberty

After five seasons with the Chicago Sky, Dolson has signed a “multi-year deal” with the New York Liberty, according to The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings. The two-time All-Star is a native of Port Jervis, New York, located roughly 90 minutes outside New York City.

In 2021, Dolson helped the Sky to their first championship in 2021 and also captured an Olympic gold medal with USA 3x3 at the Tokyo Olympics. She will join a rising Liberty team that features a new head coach in Sandy Brondello along with stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney.

Tiffany Hayes returns to Atlanta

Hayes will re-sign with the Atlanta Dream, according to the Associated Press. The Dream are the only WNBA team Hayes has ever known after they took her in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Last season was the best of her nine-year career as she started 19 of 21 games and averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game — the only player in the league to total at least 14 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Other free agents/transactions

Tina Charles is a free agent but won’t be returning to the Washington Mystics after the team signed Elizabeth Williams, according to the Washington Post. The Mystics are expected to begin a rebuild this season and Charles’ goal is to win a WNBA title.

“I just know I need to win a championship before I retire,” she told The Post following this past season.