Chasing Perfection: The hits keep coming

UConn women’s basketball still can’t catch a break on the injury front. On Tuesday, the team announced Azzi Fudd will miss 3-6 weeks with a knee injury suffered in the loss to Notre Dame. This week, we discuss the implications of Fudd’s absence, who needs to step up and why the schedule works out in the Huskies’ favor.

After that, we talk about UConn’s newest commitment, Allie Ziebell, and take a victory lap for being the first one on her. Finally, we wrap by looking the AP Poll and figuring out where the Huskies’ belong among the rest of the nation.

