Dorka Juhász a game-time decision for UConn women’s basketball’s matchup vs. Princeton

While UConn women’s basketball will be without Azzi Fudd for the foreseeable future, it might have Dorka Juhász back soon. According to associate head coach Chris Dailey, the fifth-year forward will be a game-time decision for the Huskies’ matchup with Princeton on Thursday.

“I don’t know how she’s feeling. She looks good, she’s running but I don’t know what her comfort level is and I don’t know the pain (level),” Dailey said ahead of the team’s practice on Wednesday. “There’s a chance (she’ll play). I would say it’s game-time. She practiced yesterday the whole time and she’ll go (today).”

Juhász has missed UConn’s last five games after suffering a broken left thumb in the win over Texas on Nov. 14. At this point, it’s mostly a matter of comfort and pain tolerance.

“She’s got a splint on it so there can’t be any more damage done to it,” Dailey explained. “It’s in a good place.”

Even if Juhász does suit up to play on Thursday, Dailey kept expectations in check for the return. The forward probably won’t look like the player that averaged 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in the first two games of the season right away.

“I don’t know that you’re gonna see the aggressive Dorka,” Dailey said. “She’s still kind of getting used to it.”

Dailey spoke with the media on Thursday in place of head coach Geno Auriemma, who was dealing with a family matter in Philadelphia. Dailey said the expectation is for him to coach on Thursday, which was backed up by Auriemma’s arrival at Gampel Pavilion for practice a few minutes into the session.

UConn-Princeton is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gampel Pavilion on SNY.