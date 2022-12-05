Nate Carter to transfer from UConn

On Monday morning, UConn running back Nate Carter announced his intention to transfer.

The New York native ran for 405 yards and a touchdown in four games in 2022 for the Huskies before falling to injury in the Michigan game. In 2021, he led the Huskies with 578 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Carter’s real breakout came in the 2022 season opener, where he rushed for 190 yards at Utah State. He followed that up with 123 yards at home against CCSU and 71 yards against a stout Syracuse team before the injury. Wherever Carter ends up will land a very strong, agile runner with all the tools necessary to be a lead back at the highest level.

Recently, UConn’s running backs coach EJ Barthel accepted a job to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska, which could be a potential landing spot for Carter.

For UConn, the running back room loses a star, but this season proved that there is plenty of talent available here as well. With a solid offensive line, the Huskies are likely to continue their run-first approach, looking to guys like Devontae Houston, Victor Rosa, and Brian Brewton to lead the way. Jim Mora and his staff may also look to the portal to add more talent at this position.