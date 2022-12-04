UConn football heading to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Marshall

UConn football received a sunny reward for its 2022 season: a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Reports of this news emerged Sunday afternoon before head coach Jim Mora officially told his team.

The game will occur on Monday, December 19th, and will feature a matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a longtime C-USA program playing in its first season as a member of the Sun Belt. Under second-year head coach Charlie Huff, they went 8-4 overall and finished third in the league behind Coastal Carolina and James Madison.

The Huskies won their sixth game of the year against Liberty on November 12 to lock up bowl eligibility but had to wait until Thanksgiving weekend to be assured a spot in the postseason, as the Huskies do not have an official bowl tie-in.

Bowl eligibility is more than just a fun reward for a surprise season; it also comes with four extra weeks of practice for the team and an opportunity to get some meaningful work in on the recruiting trail. With lots of available flights and a drive that is not too far for people in the northeast or mid-Atlantic, Myrtle Beach is a pretty nice landing spot for the Huskies given the circumstances.

See you in Myrtle?