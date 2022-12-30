Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin both out on Saturday vs. Marquette

UConn women’s basketball will be without both Azzi Fudd (right knee) and Aubrey Griffin (Covid-19) on Saturday vs. Marquette.

Fudd has missed the last five games with a right knee injury but just got cleared to return to basketball activities on Thursday. She’ll go through a couple workouts over the next two days and depending on how she responds, the team will have a better idea on a timeline for her return.

“It’s getting close,” Geno Auriemma said about Fudd.

“They gave her to go ahead to start doing basketball stuff on the court,” he added later. “So she’s got one today, one tomorrow. Hopefully it won’t be long.”

Griffin tested positive for Covid-19 while home during the holidays and although she rejoined the team and was at practice with a mask on Friday, she isn’t ready to play.

“That’s going to be just time sensitive, whenever that time is that she can get back in,” Auriemma said. “But she says she feels great.”

With those two out, UConn will eight players available against Marquette. Amari DeBerry is back after dealing with travel issues related to a severe winter storm that hit her hometown of Buffalo over the holiday break. Caroline Ducharme is also okay after taking a shot to the head at Creighton that required an ice pack on the bench.

“She said she felt fine,” Auriemma said about Ducharme. “Usually she’ll be pretty good about telling you if it’s something serious.”

Tip-off against Marquette is set for 2 p.m. ET on SNY at Gampel Pavilion.