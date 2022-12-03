Preview: No. 3 UConn women’s basketball vs. No. 7 Notre Dame | 3 p.m. ET, ABC

On Sunday, UConn women’s basketball will head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time since Dec. 2018 when then-freshman Christyn Williams went off for 28 points in an 89-71 victory. Now, not a single Husky has played at Purcell Pavilion — though freshman Ayanna Patterson has spent plenty of time there as a fan growing up.

UConn will go for its fourth straight top-10 victory of the season after taking down No. 3 Texas, No. 10 NC State and No. 9 Iowa previously. The Huskies are coming off a 98-53 victory in their Big East opener against Providence on Friday while Notre Dame comes in having lost at the buzzer to No. 10 Maryland at home on Thursday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

TV: ABC

Stream: WatchESPN App

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 ESPN and affiliates)

Player to watch: Olivia Miles

Miles is among the best point guards in the country, adding 6.7 assists per game to go along with her 15 points and seven rebounds. The matchup between her and Nika Muhl should be fascinating.

While Miles’ facilitation of the offense is elite, her ability to read a defense also makes her a high-level scorer. She’s lethal in transition and scores 1.48 points per play at the rim this season despite being only 5-foot-10.

Series history

UConn-Notre Dame is one of the most legendary rivalries in women’s college basketball history. The Huskies lead the all-time series 39-13 but have just a 3-4 record in Final Fours — though they’re a perfect 2-0 in championship games. Recently, UConn has dominated the matchup with back-to-back wins by an average margin of 21.5 points.

By the numbers

73.9 — Her Hoop Stats gives UConn a 73.9 percent chance to beat Notre Dame on Sunday.

8.2 — The matchup is expected to be tight. The Huskies are only projected to win by 8.2 points with a final score of 77.8-69.6, per Her Hoop Stats.

7 — UConn has won the last seven regular season matchups with Notre Dame dating back to Mar. 4, 2013, when Notre Dame won a triple overtime thriller in South Bend, 96-87.

6 — Inês Bettencourt scored her first points as a Husky against Providence on Friday and finished with six points in the win. She also played a career-high 12 minutes.

13 — Amari DeBerry also saw a season-high 13 minutes in the blowout win over the Friars. It was the second time she got 10-plus minutes of action this season after playing 10 minutes in the opener against Northeastern. DeBerry finished with six points in both contests.

111 — Nika Mühl is averaging 11.0 assists per game, more than 111 teams in the nation.

3 — Sunday is the second of three straight Sunday games that UConn will play on ABC.

1,005 — Geno Auriemma is 1,005 games over .500 in his career as a head coach with a 1,155-150 all-time record.