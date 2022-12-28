UConn, North Carolina to headline men’s 2023 Jimmy V Classic

Add another trip to the world’s most famous arena to the 2023-24 UConn men’s basketball schedule. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Huskies and North Carolina are set to be two of four teams set to play in the 2023 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The other two teams, along with scheduling and matchup info, are yet to be announced.

Matchups also TBD.https://t.co/6t2UzWVpms — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 28, 2022

Despite UConn’s general success at MSG, the Huskies have never won a Jimmy V Classic game. The Huskies last played in the Jimmy V Classic in 2019, where UConn fell 57-54 to Indiana. Prior to that tilt with the Hoosiers, the Huskies also played in the event in 2017 (against Syracuse), 2015 (Maryland) and in 2012 (North Carolina State). UConn also has a special connection to the Jimmy V Classic as Jim Valvano, the Jimmy V Foundation’s namesake, was an assistant coach for the Huskies from 1970-72 under Dee Rowe.

The Jimmy V Classic will give the Huskies four trips to the Garden next season and at least four regular season games. UConn will participate in the 2023 Empire Classic along with Indiana, Texas and Louisville for two games, which returns to MSG after a few years at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Combined with the Jimmy V Classic, a road game at St. John’s and the Big East Conference Tournament, the Huskies will have plenty of chances to play in one of the best environments in all of basketball.