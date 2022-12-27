UConn men’s hockey adds ‘04 forward Joe Odyniec

UConn men’s hockey added a new commitment over the holidays: Joe Odyniec, an ‘04 forward who currently plays at Avon Old Farms. Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal first reported the news. Odyniec was coached by current Huskies’ assistant Mike Pereira with the Winged Beavers from 2020-22.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds with a right-handed shot, Odyniec is a native of Wilton, Connecticut. In nine games with Avon Old Farms, he’s recorded seven goals and seven assists.

Per Divver, Odyniec is a two-way forward who plays hard — a prototypical recruit for the Huskies. Since he only just turned 18 in December, it’s likely he’ll spend a year or two in juniors before coming to Storrs.

Odyniec is the second Avon Old Farms product to commit to UConn recently. Freshman forward Tabor Heaslip also played there at the prep level.