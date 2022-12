UConn women’s basketball will go into the holiday break happy after wins over Florida State and Seton Hall. In this week’s episode, we discuss the Huskies’ performance, the return of Dorka Juhász, how the team is starting to figure out how to play without Azzi Fudd and more. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

