UConn women’s basketball demolishes Providence, 98-53

UConn women’s basketball opened Big East play with a 98-53 win over Providence on Friday night in Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies recorded their second-largest margin of victory of the season, shooting 61 percent from the floor and 57 percent from three on the evening.

Five Huskies reached double figures in the game and every available player scored. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez-Senechal led the way with 18 points apiece, with Griffin pulling down 10 boards for her fourth career double-double. Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double. Azzi Fudd added 16 points.

UConn’s onslaught started from the opening tip with a 10-0 run. They extended that lead to 21 points by the end of the first quarter. Aubrey Griffin was tremendous in transition with ten points in the first quarter alone on perfect shooting from the floor. Collectively, the Huskies shot 12-14 in the first ten minutes.

Providence found a few more opportunities on the offensive end in the second quarter, but UConn still took a 29-point lead into the break. Griffin continued to lead all scorers with 15 points at the half, and Azzi Fudd joined her in double figures, with 13 first-half points. Nika Muhl also tallied nine assists in just the first half.

UConn kept it rolling in the second half, with Lopez-Senechal adding 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter. Both Amari DeBerry and Ines Bettencourt saw action before the end of the third. DeBerry impressed in her minutes, adding six points and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes on the floor. Bettencourt recorded two triples and added three assists.

Nika Muhl had her fourth straight game with double-digit assists, dishing out 12 on the night. Collectively, UConn had 28 assists on 36 made field goals for an assisted shot rate of 78 percent.

Ayanna Patterson also saw a season-high 20 minutes against the Friars. She notably only committed one foul in that span and added three points, two rebounds, 4 assists, and two blocks. Caroline Ducharme, who fully returned to UConn’s lineup in Portland, also reached a new season high in minutes. Ducharme did a little bit of everything for the Huskies adding 10 points, 5 boards, and 4 assists.

UConn returns to action on Sunday afternoon, visiting No. 7 Notre Dame in South Bend. The rivalry matchup will tip off at 3:00 p.m. on ABC.