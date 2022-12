UConn women’s basketball is 5-0 on the season after taking down Duke and Iowa to win the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. On this week’s episode, we break down the wins, discuss the team’s impressive resilience, look at Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards’ dominance, preview the upcoming matchup with Notre Dame and more.

