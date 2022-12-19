UConn men’s basketball ranked No. 2 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball has moved up one spot in the AP Poll and sits at No. 2 this week. This is the first time the Huskies have been ranked this high since Feb. 23, 2009, one week before their most recent No. 1 overall ranking.

UConn received 21 first-place votes, while Purdue took the remaining 40. All but five voters had Dan Hurley’s team and Purdue in the top two spots, each of which slotted Houston, which took down then-No. 2 Virginia on the road on Saturday, at the No. 2 spot. Three of those ballots had the Huskies at No. 3 and two pushed the Boilermakers down below the Cougars.

This is a slight improvement from last week, when UConn had 15 first-place votes and had four voters rank them outside the top three.

The only team in the nation with 12 victories and one of just five undefeated teams, the Huskies face off against Georgetown on Tuesday in their only action this week.

No. 24 Marquette is the only other Big East team ranked this week, while Xavier is third in receiving votes and was slotted as high as No. 18. Alabama is ranked No. 9, while Iowa State was in received votes.