Nika Mühl, Dorka Juhász both expected to return against Florida State on Sunday

UConn women’s basketball should get two of its injured players back on Sunday against Florida State. According to Geno Auriemma, Nika Mühl will return after missing the last game due to a concussion while Dorka Juhász “is planning to go” after being sidelined for seven games with a broken thumb.

“Nika practiced the whole time (on Friday). Nika’s 100 percent,” the coach said on Friday. “She’s good to go on Sunday.”

“Dorka, as of today, is planning to go,” he added. “We’ll know more tomorrow after she gets another workout in where she has contact and is able to get through a whole practice.”

Assuming both suit up, the Huskies will have nine players available for their matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun. Azzi Fudd remains out with a right knee injury that will keep her on the sidelines for another week at minimum while both Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and Ice Brady (dislocated patella) are done for the season.

Mühl went down in the third quarter of UConn’s win over Princeton after colliding with an opponent and hitting the back of her head on Aaliyah Edwards’ knee. She entered concussion protocol and missed the Huskies’ next game at Maryland.

As for Juhász, she’s missed a month after suffering a broken thumb in the team’s win over Texas on Nov. 14. She was considered a game-time decision ahead of Princeton on Thursday but ended up missing out on both contests last week. After the victory on Thursday over the Tigers, Auriemma said Juhász still needed to get over the mental hurdle of the injury.

When UConn takes the court on Sunday, a full week will have passed since its last game action. The team had the extended time off to allow players to focus on final exams, though it’s also given them a chance to heal up as well.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal, who departed the Princeton game after tweaking an already-strained foot, took advantage of the lighter schedule.

“I’m good. I think this week is been good to rest a little bit and try not to do too much,” she said. “My foot feels good, feels better.”

Meanwhile, Caroline Ducharme admitted that she hasn’t been 100 percent recently. She had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in her hip and then missed the season opener against Northeastern with neck stiffness.

“I’m still dealing with my injuries,” she said.

“I was definitely healthier in that in that stretch,” she added when asked about the 13-game span from December to February when she led the team in scoring as a freshman. “I definitely felt better physically (then) than I do now. But I think that’s all coming back day by day. I think I’m getting back to that. It’s just now having that translate on the court and games. I think every practice gets a little bit better.”

UConn and Florida State will tip-off from Mohegan Sun on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the game.