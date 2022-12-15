Chasing Perfection: UConn’s most far-fetched week yet

UConn’s already strange season turned even more bizarre this past week with a tight win over Princeton that added to the already-heavy injury toll and featured one of the craziest finishes that we’ve ever seen. The shorthanded Huskies also fell to Maryland, but we explain why we’re actually encouraged by the team’s performance in the loss. We also discuss Inêsanity, the frontcourt’s standout performances, and why the new year could provide hope.

