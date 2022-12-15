UConn hires Furman’s Antonio Wilcox as running backs coach

UConn football is hiring Antonio Wilcox from the same role at Furman, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The school confirmed the news in a Thursday statement.

Wilcox is set to replace the outgoing E.J. Barthel, who joined Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska in late November as running backs coach. A player for the Furman Paladins from 2014 to 2017, Wilcox spent two seasons at his alma mater before getting hired away by the Huskies.

Furman’s offense under Wilcox was run-heavy; his unit boasted 1100- and 700-yard rushers and the No. 14 rushing offense in the FCS. Redshirt sophomore Dominic Roberto was the leading rusher, with 1120 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wilcox will inherit a strong rushing attack at UConn. The Huskies rank No. 36 in the nation in rushing years and have tremendous weapons in Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston. He’s expected to help out with recruiting in a similar way to Barthel, having spent time as a recruiting coordinator at Furman.

“He is a tireless recruiter who understands firsthand the challenges that student-athletes face,” Jim Mora said in the school’s statement.

Wilcox will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Houston and Rosa, who are likely to be the primary ballcarriers on Monday, December 19 in the Myrtle Beach bowl against Marshall.