UConn football guard Christian Haynes named to two All-American teams

UConn guard Christian Haynes earned an exclusive honor this week. The junior was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, a reward for his anchor role on UConn’s tremendous offensive line this season.

The redshirt junior from Bowie, Maryland is UConn’s first All-American since Jordan Todman in 2010, and just their third All-American in program history after Donald Brown was the first in 2008. Haynes was also recognized by the Sporting News as a second-team All-American

The Huskies’ line paved the way for their 194.9 yards per game average on the ground, the No. 32 mark in America, and allowed the 33rd-least sacks per game in FBS.