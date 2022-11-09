UConn women’s basketball opponent previews | Tier 3: Everyone else

The final tier of UConn women’s basketball schedule features mostly the bottom half of the preseason Big East standings. A couple of non-conference matchups also fall to this list, but even so, the Huskies boast one of the best non-conference slates in the country.

Northeastern (November 10)

This is the type of game you want to start the season with for a relatively young team. It gives the Huskies an additional primer following Sunday’s exhibition with Kutztown before they take on No. 3 Texas in their second official game of the season. Northeastern was 14-18 last season and lost both of its double-figure scorers from that team. The other Huskies should not be much to handle for Geno’s squad.

Providence (December 2, February 1)

The Huskies did have some trouble in a January matchup with the Friars last season, winning by only eight points. UConn went on to beat them by 57 in the season’s second matchup. Providence was picked to finish eighth in this year’s Big East preseason coaches poll.

Janai Crooms scored 27 points for the Friars in the close contest last year. Crooms, who was named to the preseason All-Big East team, will provide another good test for UConn’s perimeter defense in conference play this year.

Florida State (December 18)

This season's game at Mohegan Sun lacks excitement on the Huskies’ end. Florida State finished 17-14 last year, but still made the NCAA tournament, losing in the opening round to Missouri State. Without leading scorer Morgan Jones, who graduated last year, the Seminoles are picked to finish in the bottom half of the ACC.

Marquette (December 31, February 8)

The Golden Eagles pose the most interesting set of games in this group. With Karissa McLaughlin and Lauren Van Kleunen’s college careers coming to a close after last year, this could be a bit of a rebuilding season for Marquette. Still, they return preseason All-Big East selection Jordan King and junior forward Liza Karlen, both of whom averaged double figures last season. Marquette was picked to finish sixth in the Big East in the preseason coaches poll.

Butler (January 3, January 21)

Butler is tied for ninth in the preseason Big East coached poll. After winning just one game last season and none in conference play, the Bulldogs are looking to new head coach Austin Parkinson, the winningest coach in IUPUI history, to right the ship.

Xavier (January 5, February 27)

Xavier was picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason coaches poll. The Musketeers won just four games in conference play last season and UConn buried them by an average margin of 45.5 points in their two meetings.

St. John’s (January 11, February 21)

After finishing below .500, St. John’s is picked to finish seventh in the preseason Big East poll this season. The Red Storm no longer have standout guard and leading scorer Leilani Correa from last year’s team, but do return fifth-year senior and preseason All-Big East selection Kadaja Bailey. Bailey averaged 14.2 points and 3.0 assists per game last season.

Georgetown (January 15, February 11)

Georgetown is tied for ninth in the preseason Big East rankings with Butler. The Hoyas won just four regular-season conference games last season but did manage to reach the second round of the conference tournament with a win over Providence. Georgetown does add Florida transfer Kristina Moore, who started for the Gators in her first three seasons before coming in off the bench last year.