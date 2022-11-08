UConn football future opponents: Week 10

Good teams win and great teams cover. UConn football moved to 8-2-0 against the spread with its fifth outright win of the season, covering a more than two-touchdown spread against UMass on Friday night, coming away with a 27-10 victory. The Huskies have just two games left and a victory would grant the team bowl eligibility. Next week’s foe had quite the battle, while Army had a Commander-in-Chief Trophy game.

No. 19 Liberty (8-1) - Nov. 12

The then-No. 23 Flames went to Fayetteville and took down Arkansas, 21-19 on the back of a two-point conversion stop with 1:11 to go. Liberty had raced out to a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter and was up 21-5 as late as eight minutes left, but the Razorbacks added a pair of touchdowns to make it interesting, ending in a two-minute review of whether the home side punched it in for the two points it needed to tie the game.

Despite the victory, Liberty was outgained by more than 100 yards and had five fewer first downs. Johnathan Bennett was 15-of-25 passing for 224 yards, adding a trio of touchdowns against an interception. On the ground, Shedro Lewis led the way with 15 carries for 57 yards.

Army (3-5) - Nov. 19

There was just one score in each quarter in Texas as Army took on Air Force. However, the Falcons had three of them, while the Black Knights mustered only a touchdown in a 13-7 defeat on Saturday. Army had just 145 yards of offense and eight first downs, while Air Force held the ball for nearly 35 minutes. The teams combined for 11 punts.

Jemel Jones threw the ball 14 times, but completed just four of them for 67 yards and an interception, though he did score a touchdown on the ground as part of a 21-carry, 37-yard performance. The Black Knights defense struggled to contain Brad Roberts (33 carries, 135 yards), who nearly outgained his opponent on his own.