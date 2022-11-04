UConn to retire Swin Cash’s No. 32

UConn will retire No. 32 in honor of former women’s basketball star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Swin Cash. The official retirement ceremony will be held ahead of the Huskies’ Nov. 14 matchup against Texas at Gampel Pavilion. Cash will join Rebecca Lobo (No. 50) and Ray Allen (No. 34) as the only UConn basketball players to have their numbers retired.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to the University of Connecticut, my coaches and my amazing teammates,” Cash said in a statement. “To know my number and name will be going to the rafters in Gampel is still mind blowing. When I first arrived on campus, I was just a skinny girl from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, wanting to make my mom and family proud. For me, this recognition represents a shining symbol of hope to any young female baller out there wondering if she’s good enough, who comes from humble beginnings or just doesn’t see a clear pathway. Being the Best You, is always enough!”

“It’s only appropriate that the next name to go on the wall and the next number to be retired is Swin’s,” Geno Auriemma said. “Anyone who was around when Swin played, or who saw her play in person, will never forget the energy that she played with, the force of her personality and the passion that she brought to everything that she did. Hanging No. 32 up in the rafters is the ultimate sign of respect from everyone here in our program and every UConn fan all over the world.”

A two-time national champion in 2000 and 2002, Cash also earned WBCA All-American honors in 2002. She was selected second overall in 2002 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock and won three championships in the league while making four All-Star Game appearances. On the international stage, Cash claimed a gold medal at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics as well as the 2010 FIBA World Championships. She’s one of 11 women’s basketball players to own an NCAA national title, a WNBA championship, an Olympic gold medal and a FIBA World championship.

Cash, who retired from basketball in 2016 and now works as vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past fall — which is the requirement for jersey retirement at UConn.

No. 32 will go in the rafters, but Cash started her career with No. 23, which she wore during her freshman season at UConn. No. 32 has been donned by 10 other players in program history — Piath Gabriel, Batouly Camara, Heather Buck, Kalana Greene, Courtney Gaine, Pam Webber, Kris Lamb, Diane Poletti, Lisa Fubio and Beth Vinson.