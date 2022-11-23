UConn men’s hockey lands ‘05 forward Kaden Shahan

UConn men’s hockey added a commitment on Tuesday from Kaden Shahan, an ‘05 forward out of Everett, Washington.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 161 pounds with a right-handed shot, Shahan is regarded as a high-motor puck-hound who scores most of his goals around the net. He currently plays for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede, where he’s notched six goals and two assists in 15 games during his first full season of junior hockey.

Shahan landed on the NHL Central Scouting’s watch list for 2023 draft-eligible prospects. He received a C Rating, which indicates a player who could be in consideration for rounds four-to-seven. Shahan is one of four current/future UConn players on the list, joining freshman Matthew Wood (A Rating), ‘04 defenseman Kevin Fitzgerald (C), ‘05 d-man Brady Smith (C) and ‘05 forward Ethan Gardula (C).

As an ‘05 prospect, Shahan will likely join the Huskies in either 2023 or 2024.