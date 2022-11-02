Chasing Perfection: The first (exhibition) game week of the season

This week, UConn women’s basketball will play a real game — an exhibition — but a real game nonetheless against Kutztown at the XL Center. So what should we expect from the Huskies?

Well, they’ll be without freshman Ice Brady for the entire season after she suffered a knee injury and if the secret scrimmage against UMass is any indication, the offense will be ahead of the defense.

On this week’s episode, we discuss all that, make a few predictions for the exhibition and also play a couple of new games.

