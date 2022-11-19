Dorka Juhász to miss at least three games with broken thumb

Dorka Juhász will miss at least three games for UConn women’s basketball after breaking her left thumb in Monday night’s game against No. 3 Texas. The Huskies face No. 10 NC State on Sunday before heading to the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, which is likely to include a championship game against No. 4 Iowa.

In Monday night’s game, Juhász led UConn in rebounding with nine boards, including three on the offensive glass. She also added six points, four assists, and four steals against the Longhorns.

UConn’s depth is already limited, especially in the frontcourt, following Ice Brady’s season-ending injury. Juhász’s absence will increase the need for Aaliyah Edwards to be at her best, especially with UConn expected to face two top-10 opponents during her absence. Aubrey Griffin’s versatility at the wing will also be critical. Freshman Ayanna Patterson could also be expected to see some important minutes until the senior returns.

Per UConn, Juhász is being regularly evaluated by the UConn sports medicine staff. The Huskies have four days off following the Phil Knight Legacy tournament and then return to action on December 2nd against Providence. UConn is also scheduled to play at No. 9 Notre Dame on December 4th.