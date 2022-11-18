UConn football vs. Army Black Knights: How to watch, by the numbers, what to watch for

KICKOFF: 12 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

ANNOUNCERS: Jason Knapp (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Tina Cervasio (sideline)

RADIO: UConn IMG Radio Network; Varsity Network App; 97.9 ESPN Hartford, WGCH 1490 AM, WAVZ 1300 AM, WATR 1320 AM, WILI 1400 AM and 95.3 FM, WICH 1310 AM and 94.5 FM

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Crispino (play-by-play), Wayne Norman (color analyst), Adam Giardino (sideline)

RECORDS: UConn (6-5), Army (3-6)

LAST WEEK: The Huskies upset Liberty, 36-33; Army lost to Troy, 10-9

POINT SPREAD: Army -10

OVER/UNDER: 43.5 (odds via BetMGM)

SERIES HISTORY: The UConn Huskies and Army Knights have met eight times previously on the gridiron. The Huskies hold a 5-3 advantage.

DEPTH CHART: UConn; Army

PREGAME PRESS CONFERENCE(S): UConn head coach Jim Mora

WEATHER FORECAST: West Point, NY

Fun With Numbers

117: Total tackles by Jackson Mitchell, which is second-best in FBS

10.6: Tackles per game by Mitchell, which is ninth-best in FBS

8: Rushing touchdowns by true freshman Victor Rosa, which leads the team

.897: UConn’s scoring percentage in the red zone (26-of-29)

5: Fumble recoveries by Mitchell, which leads the country

4: Interceptions by Tre Wortham, which is 10th-best in the country

7: sacks by Eric Watts which puts him at 25th best in FBS

299.4: Army’s rushing yards per game, which ranks them second in FBS

16: Wins by Army at home since the 2020 season (16-3)

What to Watch For

How low can you go?

If you go to Michie Stadium looking for UConn football’s dream bowl season to end with a bang, you’ve gone to the wrong place. Army is set up pretty uniquely to produce low-scoring, knock-down, drag-out fights and this Saturday is set up for another one of them. Army’s last two games against Troy and Air Force, both losses, had a combined 49 points scored across all eight quarters.

UConn is no stranger to low-scoring games themselves, scoring 21 points or fewer in seven games this season and allowing 21 points or fewer in five of them. Expect a heavy dose of running the football and a strong display of defense.

Triple Test

Despite the low projected final score and UConn’s hot streak of five wins in their final six games, the Huskies are 10-point underdogs in their final game of the year. What gives?

The short story: The advanced statistics don’t like the Huskies, something we’ve covered at the Husky Football Forum, but they have an even more favorable view of Army. It’s no secret that Army wants to stay ahead of the chains and run the football, and their success rate while running the ball ranks No. 21 in the country. Conversely, the Huskies have struggled to maintain efficiency, owning the No. 111 success rate against the run. On top of all that, UConn has benefited from a high turnover margin in wins this season and Army is an extremely disciplined team.

Taken altogether, it’s easy to see a scenario where UConn is at the business end of several long Army drives that end in touchdowns, and isn’t able to capitalize on scoring opportunities on the other end. Jim Mora’s defense needs to be disciplined, key correctly and get in the Army backfield if they want to prove the bookies wrong.