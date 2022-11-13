UConn football future opponents: Week 11

UConn is bowl eligible! The Huskies took down Liberty on Saturday, coming away with a 36-33 win. At 6-5, Jim Mora’s squad has reached the six-win plateau for the first time since 2015 and looks to reach seven victories for the first time since 2010, when the Huskies went 8-5 and went to the Fiesta Bowl.

Army is the last game on the regular season schedule before the team waits and sees whether they will be selected for a postseason game.

Army (3-6) - Nov. 19

The Black Knights went to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday afternoon and blew a 9-0 halftime lead to the Trojans, falling 10-9. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but the visitors punched it in on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, adding a field goal in the dying seconds of the half. However, Troy took the lead with 8:04 to go on a short touchdown pass and was able to hold on for the victory.

Army gained 357 yards, 82 of which were through the air, as Tyhier Tyler and Jemel Jones combined for a 4-of-9 day. Tyler rushed 27 times for 100 yards and had the team’s only touchdown, but he did lose a pair of fumbles. The Black Knights defense also forced two turnovers and surrendered just 264 yards in what was a defensive battle.