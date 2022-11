Azzi Fudd paced five players in double-digits with 26 points to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 98-39 win over the Northeastern Huskies at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on November 10, 2022.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal added 17 points while both Dorka Juhász and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14. Aubrey Griffin chipped in with 13 points in her first game back from injury.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view story