The season has finally arrived! On this week’s episode, we make our predictions for UConn’s 2022-23 campaign — such as the leading scorer, number of All-Americans and whether or not the Huskies will make it back to the final four. Along with that, we discuss UConn’s surprise commitment Jana El Alfy, and the team’s exhibition vs. Kutztown.

