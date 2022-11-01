UConn football announces series with UMass through 2027, will play neutral site game in 2023

UConn football and UMass announced Monday that they will face off against one another through at least the 2027 season and play a neutral site game in 2023 at a venue that is yet to be determined. The two schools have played each other every season that the two have played football since 2018 and have met 76 times in total, including a matchup set for Friday night. Currently, the Minutemen have a 38-35-2 edge over the Huskies all-time in the rivalry.

Details surrounding the site of the neutral site game for next season, set for Nov. 25, 2023, have yet to be announced, but signs point to Fenway Park being the host for the matchup. UConn most recently played at Fenway Park in 2017 against Boston College, and the Minutemen will be considered the home team for the game.

UConn-UMass football game Nov. 25, 2023, “neutral site” is likely to be Fenway Park. Gillette probably not available. Site not specified in contract by those would be logical options. — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) October 31, 2022

In 2024, the Huskies will head to McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts to take on the Minutemen on Nov. 20, 2024. UMass will then come to Rentschler Field on Nov. 29, 2025 and Oct. 24, 2026 before the series concludes (for now) with a trip to Amherst for UConn on Oct. 16, 2027.

With the UMass series now in place, UConn also finalized its 2023 schedule by announcing that they will take on FCS program Sacred Heart on Nov. 18 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Since UConn and UMass are both independents in the same general area that also have a longstanding rivalry, there’s always common interest between the two schools to play one another, especially later in the season as teams with conference affiliations are in the midst of league play. For as long as at least one of the two schools remain independent, the rivalry game between them should live on for years to come.