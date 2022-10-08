UConn football topples FIU, 33-12

UConn football lived up to lofty pregame expectations on Saturday, earning its largest win of the season, a 33-12 triumph over Florida International. The Huskies rode a commanding rushing attack and forced three turnovers to earn their third win of the season and second in a row.

UConn (3-4) stayed true to its offensive identity, flattening FIU with 295 rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry. Devontae Houston led the way with 135 yards on the ground on 11 carries while true freshman Victor Rosa scored the Huskies’ first two touchdowns as he rushed for 89 yards. Backup quarterback Cale Millen threw a touchdown pass on a trick play and also ran one in from 49 yards out to close out the game in the fourth quarter.

UConn took advantage of several FIU mistakes to build an early lead. The Panthers fumbled on the UConn 25 after driving 50 yards on their opening drive. The Huskies responded with a 75-yard, run-heavy scoring drive highlighted by a 30-yard Houston run. On FIU’s ensuing possession, Tre Wortham picked off quarterback Grayson James, leading to another UConn touchdown after a solid drive where Zion Turner completed four of five passes for 46 of his 102 yards on the night.

Wortham picked James off a second time leading to a late UConn field goal. The Huskies took a 20-0 lead into the halftime break.

FIU got slightly closer in the third quarter. A missed tackle led to a Lexington Joseph house call for 47 yards, but UConn’s defense buckled down and Millen helped the Huskies build the lead. His touchdown pass went to fellow quarterback Zion Turner on a reverse pass pick play to put UConn up 26-7. His touchdown on a read-option keeper in the fourth quarter ended any hope of a miracle comeback by the hosts.

Devontae Houston left the game with an apparent ankle injury but Jim Mora said after the game that his x-rays were negative. Houston was already playing through another injury. If he’s unavailable, the Huskies will be down to just Rosa and then looking for other options.

UConn is on the road again next week. The Huskies will be in Muncie, Indiana taking on Ball State in search of their third win in a row. Kick-off is at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday; the game will be televised on ESPN3.