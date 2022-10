Scott Testori’s 89th minute goal was the difference as the UConn Huskies men’s soccer team beat the Providence Friars, 3-2, on a rainy night at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Wednesday night.

Eli Conway and Mateo Leveque also scored for the Huskies.

SCOTT TESTORI WINS IT FOR THE HUSKIES‼️ pic.twitter.com/llNtvwTPrF — UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) October 6, 2022

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

