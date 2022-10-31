UConn men’s hockey moves up to No. 8 in USCHO Poll, receives first-place vote

After a 5-1 win over Boston College in its lone game last week, UConn men’s hockey is moving up — again. The Huskies came in at No. 8 in the latest USCHO Poll, two spots higher than their previous ranking. Notably, UConn also received one first-place vote — the first time that’s ever happened.

This is the fourth consecutive week that the Huskies have achieved their highest ranking in program history and the fifth consecutive week they’ve been in the poll — also a new record for the team. They’re the second-highest ranked Hockey East team, behind only No. 5 UMass.

UConn is coming off a light week where it only took the ice once. The Huskies dispatched Boston College 5-1, though it was a one-goal game with 3:26 remaining before they scored three goals in the final minutes. With the victory, they improved to 7-1-1 overall and 4-1-0 in Hockey East play. UConn currently sits atop the league standings with 11 points in five games.

Behind UConn and UMass, four other Hockey East teams are ranked: No. 11 BU, No. 14 Providence, No. 16 Northeastern, No. 17 UMass Lowell. Merrimack and Boston College both received votes. Ohio State, who the Huskies tied with then beat 6-1, came in at No. 9 while in-state vote Quinnipiac is No. 7.

This upcoming weekend, UConn will take on Maine in a two-game series at the XL Center on Friday and Saturday. The Black Bears are 2-4-1 on the season and have picked up two points through two games of Hockey East play.