The UConn Huskies and St. John’s Red Storm battled to a 1-1 tie in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Belson Stadium in Jamaica, NY on Sunday afternoon. However, the Red Storm outscored the Huskies, 4-2, in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals.

Chioma Okafor had the goal during regulation for UConn.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

