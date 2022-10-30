UConn football future opponents: Week 9

They don’t ask how, they ask how many. It was an ugly affair in East Hartford on Saturday, but UConn football upped its win total to four with its first Power 5 victory since 2016 and its first-ever defeat of Boston College, going back to Storrs as 13-3 winners.

The Huskies should be home favorites against UMass on Friday and if they take care of business, Jim Mora’s team will require just one win in the final two weeks to go bowling for the first time since 2015. The Minutemen were the only program of the remaining three on UConn’s 2022 schedule in action in Week 9.

UMass (1-7) - Nov. 4

UMass led New Mexico State 13-10 at the half courtesy of a 25-yard field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter, but the Minutemen punted four times to begin the second half and only had one other possession at the end of the game as the Aggies grabbed a 23-13 victory. Aside from its four-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that had more facemask penalties than completed passes, UMass did not have a possession exceed 45 yards. Overall, the hosts had just 259 yards and 12 first downs.

Brady Olson did not have an efficient afternoon, completing 15 of his 28 passes for just 97 yards and an interception. Ellis Merriweather had 23 carries for 84 yards, while Kay’Ron Adams scored his team’s touchdown on a 66-yard rush, accounting for nearly all of his 72 yards.

Liberty (7-1) - Nov. 12

Liberty is off this week and will look to extend its five-game winning streak on the road next Saturday against Arkansas.

Army (3-4) - Nov. 19

The Black Knights are on their bye before a Commander-in-Chief Trophy battle against Air Force in Arlington, Texas next Saturday.